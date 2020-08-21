HC for disposing of graft cases against Destiny officials within 6 months



The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to dispose of within next six months the two money laundering cases against Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin and Destiny -2000 Limited Chairman Mohammad Hossain, reports BSS.





"A High Court virtual bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order while hearing a bail plea of Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin," deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik said. The court however, scrapped the bail plea of Amin.





Senior Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru moved the bail plea for Rafiqul Amin, while Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) counsel Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan opposed the plea. ACC filed the two cases with capital's Kalabagan Police Station on July 31, 2012.

