Farakka Barrage hinders agricultural production, livelihoods in South-western Bangladesh





Bangladesh is the lower riparian on a large number of rivers that flow from the neighboring countries of India and Myanmar. Bangladesh has around 57 international rivers, among those 54 are coming from India. The climate of a country is monsoonal character, with rainfall concentrated in a few months and in the dry seasons. International rivers are the main source of water for irrigation and other consumptive demands. The Ganges is one of the major rivers in Bangladesh. It is estimated that about 410 million people directly or indirectly dependent on the Ganges river. But it is matter of sorrow that maximum time the Southwest part of Bangladesh deprived from Ganges water when Farakka barrage was built across the Ganges river in India.





The government of India constructed the barrage across the Ganges at the place of Farakka about 17 KMs upstream from Bangladesh boarder. Since 1975, India has been operating Farakka Barrage to divert water from the Ganges river to the Baghirathi-Hoogly river system to navigate Kolkata port and to tackle future challenges of water crisis. On the other hand, Bangladesh, as a neighboring country of India, is highly dependent on the flow of the Padma (Ganges) river which contributes rigorously to Bangladesh’s economy, ecology and culture.







The river is the water supplier in the southwestern part of Bangladesh, it has been worst after the construction of dam because of illegal withdrawal of water by India using the Farakka Barrage. Near about 79 rivers and canals remain dry throughout the year by the impact of Farakka Barrage. Also 75 thousand ponds, lacks and haors suffer from scarcity of water throughout the half-time of a year. The monsoon discharge in the Ganges in Bangladesh has increased while in the dry season it has decreased. The inadequate supply of water in the Ganges system during the dry season has caused significant socio-economic impacts through disrupting agriculture, fisheries, forestry, navigation and enhancing salinity intrusion further inland from the coast.





The water of Ganges River undoubtedly is most important for the agriculture of southwest part. The sharing of Ganges water issue is one of the common conflict issues between Bangladesh and India. Several governments of two countries tried to solve this issue in various time. However, a comprehensive bilateral treaty was signed by Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 12 December 1996 to establish a 30 year water sharing arrangement and recognized Bangladeshi’s rights as a lower level riparian. After the treaty was signed the average flow availability during the post treaty period (1997-2016) match the indicative flow availability stipulated in the treaty.







But there were frequent occurrence of flows at Farakka considerably lower than the indicative flows stipulated in the treaty. Analysis of the flow availability during individuals years indicated repeated occurrence of low flow at Farakka during the drier years in the post treaty period. Extreme low 10-day average flows at Farakka occurred frequently after 1996,for example ,1372 m3/s in 1997 (March 21-31), 1487m3/s in 2008 (11-20 April), 1465m3/s in 2010 (March 21-31) and 1429m3/s in 2016 (March 11-20). A statistical analysis of the post treaty data (1997-2016) indicates that 65% of the time Bangladesh did not receive its guaranteed share during the critical dry periods with high water demand. During the March 21-31 cycle, the actual release to Bangladesh was only 474 cubic meters per second, which was 44 percent lower than the indicative release of 841 cubic meters per second.





This lower rate of flow than indicative in drier season adversely affect mostly on agricultural production and livelihood of marginal people. In addition to the dry season, excess water flow from Ganges during the rainy season is also a threat to the people of this region. On 21 June 2020 the Indian government opened all gate of Farakka and Gajoldoba barrage which raises the water level of Padma, Teesta, Surma and Kushiyara rivers. In this time maximum river of our country flow at its danger limit. More than 3 million people in 21 districts are waterlogged. According to the government, 6,350 people are already affected with various water-borne diseases. In a word, the Indian government is unilaterally making its own decision. They harms farmers by blocking water in the dry season and floods by opening gates in the rainy season.





Bangladesh economy is largely dependent on agriculture. Some 41% of total labor force is directly involved in agriculture and it contributes 14.02% share to GDP. The contribution of the southwest region to overall agriculture is undeniable. But the production of this region mainly disturbed due to extreme water crisis. During the dry season when water is much needed in all areas of Bangladesh in particular for the irrigation of 200 thousand hectors of land in the Ganges-Kobotak (G-K) project. It provides the source of water for irrigation for the Kushtia, Jashore, Magura and Chuadanga. The G-K project is the largest irrigation project of Bangladesh. It supplies water from the Ganges to 3 lacks acres of land. The project consists of 120 miles long main canal, 292 miles long-branch canals and 62 miles long sub branch canal. But scarcity off Ganges water has made the project ineffective.







The fisheries sectors are also negatively affected by Farakka Barrage. South-western region is highly dependent on the Ganges River for supply of fresh water. The water diversion at Farakka has caused the destruction of the breeding and raising grounds for 109 species of Gangetic fishes and other aquatic species and amphibians in Bangladesh. It is estimated that the fish catch has been reduced by1/10to1/3 and millions off fisherman have lost their job. The amount of catching Hilsha also reduced significantly. Some study conducted on Southwestern area revealed that 65% off the fisherman, 24% off boatman, 3% of businessman and 8% of the farmer has changed their livelihood pattern during post Farakka period. Reducing crop production, catching fish and continuously impacting on biodiversity the Farakka Barrage become the great threat for agricultural production as well as economy.





The unilateral diversion of the Ganges water by India at Farakka Barrage has caused a series of adverse environmental and ecological problems in Bangladesh. Only it would not effect on irrigation but also on biodiversity, agriculture, fisheries including livelihood, mangrove ecosystem etc, and increase the seriousness of major environmental problems. A long term solution to water sharing problems between Bangladesh and India is urgently needed for existence of Bangladesh.





Following recommendation may be considered to improve and prevent the present and future consequences of Farakka Barrage for saving the environment and survival of Bangladesh:





* The government should make decision, sets national strategies, implement policies and enforce compliance.





* The government should immediately form a regional and national committee including experts for assessing the impacts and monitoring legal water diversion that was signed in the treaty.





* The government should facilitate research to assess the consequences and should open to all in home and abroad.





The writer is a freelance columnist.



Leave Your Comments