Environment Minister Shahab Uddin recovers from Covid-19



Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has recovered from Covid-19.





He returned to his official residence on Bailey Road after he was released from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Thursday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.





He will take necessary treatment at home isolation for next two weeks under the supervision of doctors, reports UNB. Doctors said that the minister is now out of danger.





He tested positive on August 12 and later he was admitted at the hospital as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Bangladesh coronavirus fatalities surpassed 3,822 on Thursday after the health authorities announced 41 new deaths.Meanwhile, another 2,868 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 2,87,959 cases.The country announced its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.







