Tangail MP, wife in CMH with Covid-19



Member of the parliament from Tangail-7 constituency Akabbar Hossain and his wife Jharna Hossain have been admitted to the Combined Military Hosp-ital (CMH) in Dhaka as they tested Covid-19 positive. Mohammad Tahrim Hossain, son of Akabbar Hossain confirmed it and said that his father and mother were taken to the CMH on Wednesday night as per the directive of the Prime Minister.





They are now undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, he added. Akabbar Hossain, a freedom fighter, and his wife have been suffering from respiratory problem, fever and sore throat.Later, their samples were sent for test at a private hospital on Tuesday and the results came positive on Wednesday.







