Could Saudi Arabia split up with Pakistan?

Are billion dollar investments in India prompting Saudi Arabia's silence over Kashmir?



A burgeoning divide between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has appeared of late as their strategic partnership is on the verge of splitting up.





The problems began when Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hinted that he had lost faith in the Saudi-led Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying that if a high-level meeting was not held to discuss the Kashmir crisis then other options, such as meetings with other Islamic countries, would be explored.







Pakistan has pushed for action since August last year, when India revoked the Muslim-majority region's special status, but with limited success. The OIC has only held low-level meetings on the Kashmir crisis despite Islamabad's demands. It was unusual, however, that Qureshi voiced such forceful opinions publicly.





Irked by these comments, Riyadh did not issue an official statement, but Saudi ex-ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Awadh Asseri, responded with an article in Arab News.





"Where does FM Qureshi's diatribe stand after this? Will Prime Minister Imran Khan remind him to be careful in future, as any damage to our brotherly ties goes against our respective national interests and public aspirations?" he wrote.







In the past, the 57-member OIC had supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, and the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, established in 1994, held a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last year.





The bilateral crisis escalated last week after Saudi Arabia forced Pakistan to repay $1 billion given as part of a $6.2 billion package announced in late 2018. The deal consisted of a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility, which was announced during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Pakistan. Riyadh is also yet to respond to Pakistan's request to extend the oil credit facility, which expired last month.



The Pakistan Army Chief also met Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman who later tweeted, "Met today with my brother, H.E General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security."







