Water level in Ganges basin keeps rising

Tidal surge at the Kuakata Beach on Thursday eroded the shores devouring scores of installations. Photo: Asian Age



Waters in many rivers in the Ganges basin has been continuing to surge for the couple of days because of onrush of floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by downpour.





Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Thursday recorded a rising trend at most of the rivers like Mohananda in Chapainawabganj and Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria and Padma at Goalunda and other down streaming rivers.





The water level in the Ganges River went up by four centimeter (cm) at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, seven cm at Rajshahi, 11 cm at Hardinge Bridge and 14 cm at Talbaria points in the past 24 hours ended at 9 am yesterday.





The Ganges River was flowing 174 cm, 187 cm, 110 cm and 82 cm below the danger mark at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water mark in the Padma River went up by nine cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing 26 cm above the danger level, said BWDB.





As many as 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin on Thursday, water levels went up at 16 points, while receded at 12 points and remained stable at two points. Besides, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 24 points, while above the danger level at five points. Water level of the Korotoa River further declined by 20 cm and 16 cm at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 239 cm and 320 cm below the danger level at the two points on yesterday morning.





Meanwhile, a falling trend at all the three points of the Jamuna River afresh was recorded yesterday. The water level declined by two cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and one cm each at Kazipur in Sirajganj and Sirajganj points.





Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the Jamuna River was flowing three cm above the danger level at Sariakandi point, while the river was still flowing five cm and seven cm below the danger level at Kazipur and at Sirajganj points respectively.





The Gur River was flowing seven cm below the danger level at Singra in Natore with a six cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing eight cm above the danger level at Baghabari in Sirajgonj point with a two cm rise in the past 24 hours.





Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels went up at five points, while declined at 11 points in the morning.However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 14 points, while above the danger mark at two points during the period.





Leave Your Comments