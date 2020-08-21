It rained the day he was buried



It rained steadily that evening, the day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's burial by the assassin-soldiers in his village Tungipara in Faridpur district. It was said by the village elders that there had been something about his death, the chilling nature of his murder, which was manifesting itself through the rains. The skies, they said, were knowingly weeping tears.





The shock and the terrible sense of fear that had come over Bangladesh on 15 August 1975, when news poured in at dawn that the founder of the country, the leader revered as Bangabandhu or friend of Bengal by his people, had been assassinated, precluded an immediate outpouring of grief. The sense of disbelief was too overpowering to allow for any display of emotion. While it was shocking to accept that someone who had galvanised a whole nation into being fearless should be dying thus, it was dreadful to realise that the military had once again taken over the lives of the Bengalis. It was not supposed to be this way!





Having spent nearly his entire political life struggling to end military rule in Pakistan, of which Bangladesh had been the eastern province called East Pakistan, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, or Mujib or Sheikh Shaheb as many knew him, had set into motion a train of events that would not only see Bangladesh emerge as a free and secular country but also ensured that never again could constitutional rule be overturned by military intervention in politics.





Clearly, neither Bangabandhu nor the nation whose fortunes he presided over after its liberation from Pakistan had foreseen a situation where a Bengali army would replicate the Pakistan military and take over the state. In the pre-dawn hours of 15 August 1975, when a well-organised and murderous band of army officers launched their assault on Mujib's residence in Dhaka, the Pakistani experience had clearly been improved upon-the soldiers swiftly put everyone on the premises to death. Only his two daughters, travelling in Europe at the time, survived the massacre. If the 1958 and 1969 coups d'état that marred politics in Pakistan had avoided being bloody affairs, the Bangladesh coup was plainly a horrific instance of murder and mayhem. It did not go with the notion of Bengalis being a society of polite, decent people who spent long hours debating politics and reciting poetry.





Bangabandhu's body and those of the members of his family lay where they had fallen, till late in the evening. The men who had done the macabre deed had by then installed their man in office as president. The man was none other than Mujib's long-time political associate and commerce minister, the right-winger Khondokar Moshtaq Ahmed. The chiefs of the army, navy, air force, police and the para-military Jatiyo Rakkhi Bahini (JRB), had already declared their allegiance to the new regime, after being escorted to the radio station by the coup leaders to do so.







On the day Bangabandhu died, his murderers made certain that 'Joi Bangla', the old slogan he had coined and effectively used as a way of buttressing Bengali nationalist aspirations in their struggle against Pakistan, was put to an end. It did not matter that 'zindabad' was an Urdu term, an anachronism in Bengali-speaking Bangladesh. 'Joi Bangla', victory to Bengal, had a ring of rebellion and defiance about it.





As it rained on the evening of 16 August, resistance to the coup was conspicuous by its absence. Those political leaders, who could have put up resistance to the commandeering of power by the soldiers, were on the run. And those who did not resist were already in the cabinet headed by their colleague, Moshtaq. None among the senior military leadership seemed willing, or were clearly petrified, to put up any resistance to the assassins. Only four men remained outside the cabinet and did not run. They were Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansoor Ali and A.H.M. Quamruzzaman.







And thus did the People's Republic of Bangladesh pass into a long tunnel of darkness, a sinister experience it would not emerge free of for twenty one years.







