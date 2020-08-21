Mandatory NID rule for rail passengers scrapped



The government has lifted a rule that required railway passengers to carry their national identity cards while travelling on trains. Passengers will only have to show their NID cards for purchase tickets from now on. As many as four train tickets can be purchased under one NID card, the railways ministry said in a statement on Thursday.





The ministry had approved a rule which made it mandatory for each passenger to carry their NID cards while travelling by train on Aug 13. The authorities have now done away with the requirement for the convenience of passengers, the statement read, reports bdnews24.com.





The new rule had caused sufferings to rail passengers, with many having their trips terminating for failure to produce their NID cards.





Meanwhile, amid the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country, Bangladesh Railway is going to operate thirty-six more trains from next Thursday (Aug 27) through maintaining the health guidelines and physical distance.

The decision came following an office order signed by Bangladesh Railway's deputy director M Khairul Kabir on Thursday.





These railway services are: Paharika and Udyan on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route, Egaro Sindhur Provati on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Jamuna express on Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka route, Egaro Sindhur Godhuli on Dhaka-Kishorganj-Dhaka, Sonar Bangla express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Chattala express on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram route, Kortoa express on Shantahar-Burimari-Shantahar, Barendra express on Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi, Silk city express on Rajshahi-Dhaka-Rajshahi, Sagardari express on Khulna-Rajshahi-Khulna, Dolonchapa express on Shantahar-Dinajpur-Shantahar, Dalarchar express on Dhalarchar-Rajshahi-Dalarchar, Dhaka/Chattogram Mail on Chattogram-Dhaka-Chattogram, Dewanganj commuter on Dhaka-Dewanganj Bazar-Dhaka, Balaka commuter on Dhaka-Jaria Jhanjail-Dhaka, Bogura commuter on Shantahar-Lalmonirhat-Shantahar, Rocket express on Khulna-Parbotipur-Khulna and Chilahati express on Parbotipur-Chilahati-Parbotipur route.









Leave Your Comments