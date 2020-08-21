Bangladesh for enhancing regional connectivity

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has stressed the need for augmenting regional connectivity to achieve the target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within short time.





He was speaking as chief guest at a webinar ''Connectivity for Growth, Prosperity and Development'' organized by the High Commission of India in Dhaka in association with India-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry- IBCCI. The minister said, ''Enhanced connectivity will help Bangladesh achieve its SDG goals faster alongside economic progress.''





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das joined the webinar as the special guest while IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmed moderated the function. President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim also addressed the program.





Riva Ganguly Das said, ''India has opened its markets to Bangladesh under SAFTA since 2011 and Bangladesh exporters are provided Duty Free and Quota Free market access for 100 percent tariff lines except alcohol and tobacco.''





She highlighted that both the governments have commissioned a joint study for a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which is likely to be completed this year.





The Indian envoy went on to add that, ''The early green shoots of economic recovery are visible both in India and Bangladesh and having more consultative dialogue between the business community, Chambers and think tanks, will further facilitate quick recovery and allow them to explore new business opportunities.''





Sheikh Fazle Fahim said enhanced multimodal connectivity in the region would complement the bilateral value chain initiative (BVCI). He talked about the idea of transshipment of Bangladesh EXIM cargo from Indian ports including third country EXIM cargo could benefit in terms of cost and time savings.





Abdul Matlub Ahmed focused that world over connectivity has played an influential role in shaping regional development. The change in the world economic scenario and shifting of global value chains has made Bangladesh and India as great investment destination.





President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nihad Kabir and President of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.







