Promote small business, youth folk: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the 7th meeting of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authorities-BEZA's governing body from her official residence Gono Bhaban through video conference on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authorities- BEZA to take more steps to promote small entrepreneurs and the youth folk for investments in special economic zones alongside attracting foreign investments to expedite the pace of country's socio-economic advancement.





She was addressing the 7th meeting of the BEZA's governing body from her official residence Gono Bhaban through video conference on Thursday. Others got connected from the Prime Minister's Office and the secretariat.





The Prime Minister said, ''We have to work to encourage small entrepreneurs, particularly the youth folk, in making investments instead of running after jobs.''





She also directed all concerned to go for industrialization alongside agricultural development by encouraging local and foreign investments in order to create job opportunities alongside protecting arable lands and environment. Sheikh Hasina went on to add that, ''There is no doubt that our economy depends on the agriculture. However, we need more industrialization as no nation can go ahead without it.''





She laid emphasis on saving the arable lands to ensure food security of country's huge population against a limited volume of land.





The Prime Minister, also chairman of the governing body of the BEZA, further said, ''We have selected specific areas for establishing 100 special economic zones so that arable lands and the environment could be saved. The government wants planned industrialization throughout the country to raise employments and production to meet growing demands of the people alongside increasing exports.''





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her optimism once again that the country would go ahead socio-economically despite the concussions of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the global economy to a standstill.





