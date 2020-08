At least two crew members went missing after a lighter vessel sank in the Meghna River near Hatiya upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday night.





Bishwajit Barua, commanding officer at Hatiya Coast Guard Station, said the vessel - Lovely 3 - was heading towards Hatiya from the outer anchorage of Chattogram port.





At one stage, the vessel developed a crack on its bottom and sank due to strong current.





Of the six crew members, four managed to swim ashore, he said.

