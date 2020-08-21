11,286 COVID-19 patients cured in Rajshahi division









A total of 11,286 patients have, so far, been cured from COVID-19 during the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





The report also said 1,789 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.





Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said the death toll rose to 228 including 137 in Bogura followed by 37 in Rajshahi including 20 in its city.





Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,260 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and of them, 2,929 have, by now, been released.





Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 16,455, Dr Gopen Nath said.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.





Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,247 in Rajshahi including 3,132 in its city, 643 in Chapainawabganj, 1,087 in Naogaon, 647 in Natore, 883 in Joypurhat, 6,097 in Bogura, 1,810 in Sirajganj and 941 in Pabna districts.





On the other hand, a total of 101 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 67 others were released in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am today.





A total of 55,216 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 52,535 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





