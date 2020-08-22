Madhnagar Rath Bari in Natore



Madhnagar Rath Bari is the largest and oldest Rath Bari of this subcontinent. In 1867, the famous Zamindar Zamini Sundori Bosak of Dilalpur area in Pabna, established this Rath (Chariot in English).









The owner of the Rath was the then Zamindar of Natore, Shoilobala and Kalidashi. Once upon a time, each year according to the lunar, in the Bengali month of Ashar, people celebrated Chariot fare and rituals here.





The Zamindars of Birakutsa and Goyalkandi used to send their elephants to take part and work in this Chariot. The landlord Zamini Sundori of Dilalpur in Pabna used to send all the expenses.









Since 1867 until 1947, she carried all the costs. After the partition, it had been dysfunctional. From the year 2012, the Chariot has been started again by the local community, and started rituals again.







There are currently 15 acres of land in the name of the Chariot. Pintu Odhikari is responsible for maintaining the whole rituals and maintenances of Rath Bari. There is a Mandir just near to the Rath Bari where the locals perform their rituals.





How to go

After reaching at Natore Sadar Upazila, take Auto or rickshaw from Dhaka bus stand or Madrasa Mor to reach Natore Railway Station. From the Station Bazar, you can either take local train or auto-rickshaw or CNG to reach Naldanga Bazar.





This place is located in the West Madhnagar Village of Madhnagar Union. After reaching at Natore Sadar, take rickshaw to go Natore Station. From there, you can find CNG or Auto rickshaw to go Madhnagar Union of Naldanga Upazila. The fare is TK 30. After reaching at Madhnagar Bazar, take VAN to reach that Rath Bari.



Where to stay





There are no staying facilities in Naldanga Upazila as it has been established as a new Upazila. You have to stay in Natore Sadar.

