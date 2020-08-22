

Pailgaon Zamindar Bari is one of the remarkable old structures of Jagannathpur in Sunamganj. This 300 years old palace was established on 5.5 acres of land.











The last person of this Zamindar family was Brajendra Narayan Chowdhury. He was a famous politician at that time and a member of the congress of Sylhet too at that time.







The place is situated near the bank of Kushiara river in Sunamganj District. It is at Pailgaon Union under Jagannathpur Upazila.













History of this place:







Thousand years ago, decedents of Pal Dynasty lived here. As time goes, "Das" family took their place. Pir Mohammad Badsha (Muslim Rulers) gave them the title - "Chowdhury". Ram and Sreeram were two descendants of this bloodline.





One of their descendants Madhab Ram gained much popularity in his locality at that time. He did a lot of social welfare. Their descendants Brojnath had two sons.







Their named were Roshomoy Chowdhury and Sukhumoy Chowdhury. The place is locally known by the name after of Zamindar Roshomoy Chowdhury. The last ruler of the family was famous Brajendra Narayan Chowdhury.



How to go:

From Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, you need to drop down at Bibiana Gas Field. Then you take local transport to reach this place. You can reach Sunamganj only by road.







There is no direct rail, air or water transportation system available. You can also try to go there by train or air. You need to reach Sylhet first & afterwards you can ride on a local bus towards Sunamganj. It will take one hour from Sylhet.



Where to stay:

There are a number of hotels in the Sunamganj town. You can find hotels according to your budget over here. Eating facilitiesPailgaon is a bazar place. You will find basic roadside restaurants in this locality.Travel tipsYou should take photos of the old structure and then you can take rest at the bank of river Kushiara.





Leave Your Comments