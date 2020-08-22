ARTICLE 19 and DW Akademie joint venture



UK-based freedom of speech organization ARTICLE 19 and German leading media development organization DW Akademie commenced second batch of an online course on media laws, media ethics, and digital rights and safety.







The course, offered in Bangla, will begin today (August 22) for 10 weeks. Students of communication and journalism, journalists from print, electronic and online media; online activists and social media users; and any interested person can participate in this course. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive an accomplishment certificate from DW Akademie and ARTICLE 19.





The online course is divided into three parts -- digital rights and safety, media laws and media ethics. Anyone can take the course free of cost, using their computers or even smartphones. One has to go to the following link https://banglatutorial-media.org/ and register to take part in the course.





Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia said, taking the course, participants will be more aware and responsible regarding hate speech, fake news, privacy and data protection etc.







He added, 'Participants of the course will learn more about accountability, governance, environment protection, media ethics as well truth, accuracy and digital rights and safety issues.'





ARTICLE 19, UK based human rights organization with a specific mandate and focus on the defense and promotion of freedom of expression and freedom of information worldwide founded in 1987. The organization has been working in South Asia since 2008.





