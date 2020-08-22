Equitable access needed for coronavirus vaccine





Equitable vaccine distribution is essential to achieving herd immunity. A total of 2 billion doses of vaccines are estimated to be needed globally by the end of 2021.Several countries have been working to discover a vaccine for the virus. So far, Oxford University’s vaccine has shown remarkable promise, evading to hopeful discussions of vaccine distribution strategies between countries.





Trials of the vaccine developed by Oxford University show it can trigger an immune response and a deal has been signed with AstraZeneca to supply 100 million doses in the UK alone.The development of candidates for Covid-19 vaccines is progressing faster than that for any other pathogen in history. According to the World Health Organization (WHO).





Multilateral institutions funded by multiple governments, pharmaceutical companies, and philanthropists are all pouring hundreds of millions into the vaccine development effort, which has helped hasten discovery.





Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has been working since 2000 to address vaccine equity and helps vaccinate nearly half of the world’s children. Over the last two decades it has supported 496 vaccine programs in the 73 poorest countries and helped supply them with 600 million vaccine doses every year.







While Gavi’s main focus is children, it has helped provide vaccines for people of all ages for epidemic-causing diseases such as yellow fever and meningitis. Based on those experiences, we believe there should be five investment priorities for vaccinating people around the world against Covid-19.





Financing the purchase of vaccines. Many governments of low-income countries may not be able to pay the costs of deploying a new Covid-19 vaccine. They may, however, be able to pay in smaller installments over time. While Gavi can provide some limited financing from its current resources, it’s not enough to address this need; substantial resources are needed immediately.







One way to provide this financing is a bond structure backed by OECD countries that would allow the money to be raised in capital markets. The OECD countries would make a legally binding commitment to pay investors in the bonds over time. This would be similar to what Gavi has done using IFFIm.





Strengthening and protecting the health care workforce. Pandemics like Covid-19 can overwhelm health systems and put their workforces at risk. Indeed, Covid-19’s impact on frontline health workers is distressing. Some 1,700 health workers in Italy are known to have already been affected, decimating an overstretched health care workforce.







There are similar stories from Spain, and the same worrisome situation seems to be developing in New York City and other places in the United States. Not only will this impede the treatment of patients inflicted with Covid-19, it will also affect the program to administer the eventual vaccine.







This could be an especially big problem in low- to middle-income countries, where the depletion of health care workers’ ranks could also weaken existing programs to vaccinate people against other diseases.





Investment in personal protective equipment and testing capacity is needed to protect the global frontline workforce.Identifying residents of developing countries. Around 1 billion people in the world — predominantly residents of developing countries — lack formal identities; many are mobile.





This presents a massive challenge for governments trying to reach a critical mass of dispersed people: Without reliable IDs, it’s difficult to know who has received vaccines. Furthermore, the initial Covid-19 vaccine supply will be limited, so it will be essential to verify each dose reaches a real patient. Corruption, leakage, and even accidental duplication waste precious supply and are deadly.





To address this problem, biometric digital IDs can be a game changer. For example, Simprints has deployed biometric IDs on health and humanitarian projects across 12 countries, which have increased health care visits and quality while preventing fraud.





It is now partnering with Japanese telecom giant NEC to develop an affordable, interoperable, biometric solution for vaccines that can identify patients even in rural and offline settings. Using robust digital tools can help governments overcome identification barriers to ensure that everyone receives a Covid-19 vaccine.





Leveraging data to predict behavior. We need to understand risk of transmission at the hyperlocal level and the likelihood of adherence for specific geographies and sub-populations. In settings with limited individual-level health data, we will need to leverage available sources.





For example artificial intelligence company Macro-Eyes uses satellite imagery, digital conversations, and publicly available data to predict with 76% accuracy which child will drop out of routine immunization programs.Establishing reliable supply chains. Managing vaccine supply chains in developing countries is challenging. We need simple data-capture systems like that provided by Logistimo to understand the stock and flow of vaccines in the supply chain.





In addition, most vaccines need to be kept between two and eight degrees Celsius. However, in many low- and middle-income countries, electricity sources are unreliable. New technologies can help.







Solar direct drive refrigerators, as well as efficient new ice-lined refrigerator technology, has revolutionized the cold chain in developing countries. Gavi has invested heavily in this area and has delivered more than 60,000 new pieces of cold-chain equipment in the last two years.





If the eventual Covid-19 vaccine is not thermostable, we must leverage innovations to ensure the vaccine remains potent all the way to the patient. For example, low-cost wireless remote temperature-monitoring solutions like those offered by Nexleaf Analytics have enabled multiple Gavi-supported countries to track vaccine temperatures in real time.





To achieve all the things we have described, global coordination will be required. At least for the first eight to 12 months after the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, it is likely that there will be only a limited supply to meet global demand. Consequently, there needs to be a global agreement on allocating stocks to countries around the world.





If that doesn’t happen, the result will be political tensions like those we are currently experiencing over the allocation of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and test kits.Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima has highlighted the need for making Covid-19 vaccines available,affordable, and distributing them equitably to all countries that need them the most.





Asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder that the world is interconnected, Ambassador Fatima mentioned that the international community have a stake in addressing this global public health challenge together. “If we want to prevent a recurrence, we need to prepare, prevent and recover together, with an effective global outreach.”





Emphasizing the importance of vaccines in the pandemic response and future prevention, and as a way to hasten economic recovery, she acknowledged the great job done so far by the Oxford’s Jenner Institute team led by Professor Sarah Gilbert.







She also expressed the hope that the third phase of the vaccine trial which is due to start in August will be successful in developing an effective and safe vaccine.







Referring to the commitment made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a virtual vaccine summit held in London last month, Ambassador Fatima reiterated Bangladesh’s support to ACT accelerator and COVAX facility initiatives undertaken by WHO, Gavi and other private sector partners.







Highlighting the presence of a well-developed pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh, she mentioned that, "After meeting our large domestic demands, these companies are exporting medicines to 145 countries, including the regulated markets of the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore and other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries."





Underling their strength and capacity in producing vaccines which is double of the current demand, Ambassador Fatima said Bangladeshi pharma companies will be able to produce Covid-19 vaccines for global distribution if Intellectual Property rights are waived and necessary technology is shared.







The briefers discussed how to mobilize political and financial investment in equitable approaches to Covid-19, including the ACT Accelerator for therapeutics and the COVAX Facility for global pooling and risk sharing.







WHO and Gavi will start working to find out modalities for procurement and incentivizing differential market access for high and low-and middle-income countries. A total of 2 billion doses of vaccines are estimated to be needed globally by the end of 2021.





Lord Ahmad reiterated the commitment of the British government to the equitable distribution of vaccines and treatment of Covid-19 for the global people, and in particular for the people of South Asia region. He mentioned that his government has already authorized 760 million British Pounds in funding for Covid-19 initiatives.





The writer is working with

The Asian Age.





Leave Your Comments