The new media and us





It was not long ago when I realized that I had to write something about New Media, when we, at the Department of English, were working like maniacs for the last-minute preparations of a conference we were going host the coming weekend. Interestingly, the topic of the conference was new media itself.







I have personally read and worked on this on several occasions, but I could not submit a paper for this one somehow. However, that is not my case today.I met with a strange situation when my colleague asked me to look for some quotes to make some posters with. I sat down and asked Google to help me out.







As the topic is rather contemporary and quite new as a matter of scholarly discussion, I could not honestly find the kind of quotes one would expect to see hanging as posters. There was nothing striking available, which might leave a mark on the people who would come across those. For me, “quotes” mean something like David Henry Thoreau and his words of wisdom.





However, there was something that seemed odd to me. Somewhere back in my head, I knew I had seen some interesting comments made by people which complement the area I was looking for. Suddenly I realized that what I had in my mind, were not quotes, as we know it. Those were either tweets or statues posted in different social media platforms.





It was indeed an interesting discovery, with a realization of the fact that whatever we choose to share these days is delivered directly and spontaneously, with easy to comprehend language, instead of the quote-worthy elements of previous thinkers. And interestingly, those “thoughtful” words are easy to dissolve in the sea of posts, even within our own accounts, making it impossible to find those out later.





While I do not mind the straightforwardness, I do feel concerned with the difficulty my students face in expressing themselves. While we have more than ever options now to express ourselves, I feel like we, particularly the younger lot, are losing the ability of proper and complete expressions. Books and reading materials are easy to access now, but still the habit of reading books for pleasure or knowledge is being replaced, unfortunately.







Of course there are other options for young adults to harness their skills and knowledge to be able to express themselves with more clarity and precision. However, the limited number of people availing those is indeed a matter of concern.





I do not want to see myself in a place in near future where there are a lot of opinions available but none are expressing the meaning in complete sense or seriousness. With more connectivity, we should develop more clarity, and it is happening in many cases. However, there is a part of our life, where available options for connectivity are bringing confusions, instead.







We are kind of becoming lost loners in the crowds. It is sad to find that all the younger mass is concerned about are check-ins, posts and other social media activity to appear likeable, instead of developing the basic social skills like introducing themselves to a stranger!We cannot deny the future that is techno-centric. Even literacy is going to be digital in all possible meanings.





However, instead of just being reluctant or critical to either old school or new era tactics; we, as the generation to guide our next ones, should find a way out, a positive and effective one, to help the people who have their eyes and minds glued on new media and its blessings (or curses?). Otherwise, we might end up with people who do not know how to express what they have in mind, and this leading to a world of confusion and chaos.How to do so? Well, that is where we work on.





Mehnaz Tabassum is a teacher, critic and writer .





Leave Your Comments