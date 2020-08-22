A man with a mission to keep people glued to books amid virtual furor

The world has radically changed due to unprecedented advancement of information technology. There is no denying that human life has become so easier thanks to global digitalization. People can communicate in every corner of the globe within seconds via internet. Social media such as facebook, twitter have become daily companion. Youths cannot think a day without internet. Regrettably, they read books less. The spend most of their time on internet. Such trend is surely harmful for future generation.







Drug abuse is now a dangerous social problem in Bangladesh. Youths are getting addicted to drugs posing a devastating effect.







In such a situation in the society, Harun-Or-Rashid, a book-loving man, is on a mission to enlighten people by distributing books. He has been doing this noble work for over one decade. He gives away books to people from village to village.







Hailing from Gobaria village under Kuliarchar upazila of Kishoreganj district, book-loving Harun continues his mission to put books in the hands of youths. He has also contributed to setting up libraries in rural areas by providing books.







Harun-Or-Rashid, a banker by profession, is a writer himself. A thriller book authored by him was launched at the Ekushey Book Fair last year. The book has widely praised in the readers’ community. Some of his books are in the pipeline to be published.







Harun-Or-Rashid said, “I want to spend the rest of my life in distributing books among people. My mission is to bring back young generation to books.”

