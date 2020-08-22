HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e designed for the younger generation of consumers



A chic gadget for the young HUAWEI Watch GT 2e is the newest instalment in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Series, targeting urban consumers and youngsters in particular. Unlike its predecessor, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e features an integrated strap for a more streamlined, modern look. As a smart watch designed for outdoor use, comfort is essential, particularly when the user is wearing it during exercise.





Unlock a new lifestyle through 100 trendy sports The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports smart tracking for more than 100 sports, including 15 professional sport modes, eight of them are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon), while the other seven are indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming in a pool, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).





A long battery life lasts for two weeks HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is powered by Huawei's first self-developed wearable chipset, the Kirin A1. The chip adopts a highly integrated heterogeneous architecture with multiple cores collaborating to provide low-power computing and long-lasting battery life for workout tracking, heart rate detection, sleep monitoring and other features.





Live a healthy lifestyle from inside and out The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42mm brings an exquisite design to users with smaller wrists. It also supports smart tracking for 100 sports, including 15 default sport modes, eight of which are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon), while the other are seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming in a pool, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).





TruSeen™ 3.5 for accurate heartbeat tracking The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 offers smart tracking for users with bradycardia and heart failure. Under idle status, if the user's heart rate is greater than 100BPM or lower than 50BPM, lasting more than 10 minutes, a reminder will be sent to the user. At the same time, the user can use Huawei's health app to check all heart rate alerts and duration, to observe physical health status in real time.





TruSleep™ 2.0 scientific sleep monitoring The HUAWEI TruSleep™2.0 supports sleep quality monitoring, real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics. With the help of Huawei's AI technology, it can accurately detect six typical sleep problems, such as insomnia, light sleep, mid-sleep awakenings, waking up too early, dreaminess and irregular bedtime, as well as providing hundreds of sleep improvement suggestions and personalised practices.





TruRelax™ pressure monitoring Tapping into the HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Series provides 24/7 pressure monitoring for users, keeping an eye on users' mental health status. Users can also relieve stress and get refreshed by doing breathing exercise, to have a positive state of mind for work and life.





Individual single blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring*In everyday life, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Series can also run single blood oxygen (SpO2), while users can improve health condition by learning more about the SpO2 status. Ordinary people's SpO2 should be 94 per cent or higher, SpO2 below 94 per cent would be considered as insufficient oxygen which needs to rest or even inhale oxygen.







