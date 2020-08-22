Arjun, Rakul all set to resume shooting



Director Kaashvie Nair's debut, a cross-border love story featuring ArjunKapoor and RakulPreet Singh in the lead, will be resuming shoot from Monday. Just before the pandemic, it was 14 days away from completion.Confirming this NikkhilAdvani of Emmay Entertainment says, "Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have worked hard to make sure that all actors are safe and comfortable.







We've taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film's Producers Guild. It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast. After this, we will be left with a four-day schedule, which will happen after the rains, around September end.







We had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April, but the lockdown hit that plan for a six." Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh Seth will also be a part of this schedule along with Divya Seth and others alongside ArjunKapoor and RakulPreet Singh.



