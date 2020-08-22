Olivia to direct female-centered Marvel movie at Sony



'The Girl Next Door' actress and activist Olivia Wilde is set to direct an untitled movie which revolves around a female character in the universe.According to reports by Deadline, the movie is expected to center on 'Spider-Woman'.The film will be penned by Katie Silberman with Amy Pascal producing. Rachel O'Connor wills exec produce.





The 'Spider-Woman' character has actually been the alter ego of several characters in the 'Spider-Man' timeline over the years including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, who was the first to sport the costume in the late 1970s.Sony is also developing 'Black Cat' and 'Silver Sable' movies and is clearly making the effort to diversify the universe.





