Fahmida Nabi busy with own, others' music composition



Famous vocalist FahmidaNabi is stepping forward regarding time. Like others, she has started her own YouTube channel named 'Anmol Presents'. Basically she is now busy with this channel. Music is her all of thinking. She cannot think without music while staying anywhere in the world.





During lockdown she was in London and didn't detach with music. She composed there a song titled 'Tomaiektagaanshonabo'. After returning country, FahmidaNabi has been engaged to lend her vocal for new songs composed by other composers and lyricists. She has already lent her voice for three new songs.







These are: 'Sedin hothat shishir bheja', 'Bhalobasa kare bole' and 'Ayna bondhu ar ekti bar'. The first song was written by Sujan Barua and composed by Sajib Das. The second song is written by Sifat Shahriar and composed by Borno Chakraborty, the third song is written by Anisuzzaman Jewel and composed by Borno Chakraborty. Fahmida Nabi said that after making a quick music video of all the songs, the songs will be released on 'Anmol Presents'.





However, the song 'Bhalobasa Kare Bale' will be released on a different YouTube channel. Regarding this, Fahmida Nabi said, "I am fortunate that great lyrics come to me to move my mind to form songs through my voice.





Of course, I always thank the Creator for this. This is the only job that I never get tired of, singing. Rather, when I am in the song, thinking about the song, playing with voice, it is as if I do something different with myself.







I never get tired. The love of the song seems to be increasing day by day. The kind of song that was created through my voice will remain for the love of the audience for generations to come. This is where the success of the artiste's life lies."







So far, many artists of this generation including Syed Abdul Hadi, Shakila Zafar, Samina Chowdhury, Bappa Majumder have sung to the tune of Fahmida Nabi. Next month she will start work on another new project and will create the melody of the songs.





Leave Your Comments