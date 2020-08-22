Mahi to bethelead heroine of 'Ashirbad'



On Wednesday (August 19) night it was confirmed thatpopular actress MahiyaMahito play the female lead of the movie 'Ashirbad'. Roshan, the hero of the film, received a government grant. They are teaming up for the first time with this picture.It was already known that Roshan will act in the film.







Mahi herself has confirmed the matter.In the financial year 2019-2020, 16 full-length films have been given grants by the government. One of these is 'Ashirbad'. It is by producer and screenplay writer Jennifer Ferdous. It will be directed by National Film Award winning producer MostafizurRahmanManik.





Regarding finalizing Mahi in the film, producer Jennifer said, "I have been looking for a heroine for Subarna, the main female character in 'Ashirbad' since I got the government grant. Finally we signed MahiyaMahi. I hope we will have a great experience working with the top heroine of the industry."





Mahi said that the character of Subarna in this film based on the liberation war is the character of a student of Dhaka University. The film is being made about the turbulent politics of the pre-liberation war and the background of the liberation war. Mahi is thrilled to be the main character.Meanwhile, pre-production work of the film is going on. The producer said that the shooting will start in the first week of next month.

