Few TV artistes who got acclaimed this Eid

Rumana Rashid Ishita Mosharraf Karim Afran Nisho Mehazabien Chowdhury Tahsan Khan



Eid is undoubtedly the biggest festival in our country. It means letting go of any difference of faith or culture. The joys of Eid are boosted manifolds by the TV channels broadcasting special Eid dramas. But this year the scenarios are different.





Not many dramas were created in the Eid-ul-Fitr due to the health risks brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. But the scene changed in Eid-ul-Adha as many actors have come to the spotlight through dramas, telefilms, and short films. Here are a few who got acclaimed in this Eid.





Rumana Rashid Ishita:Looks like the actress has found her mojo back and was able to get back the golden touch she had before. Choosing the correct screenplay and the correct characters resulted in Ishita becoming the household name of beauty she once was.







She mesmerized and brought everyone to tears with her role as the elder sister in the telefilm 'Iti, Maa'. Her brief but amazing performance in telefilm 'Kano' proves that she is still one of the best actresses out there in the showbiz.





Mosharraf Karim: No amount of words can summarize what MosharrafKarim offers to his audiences. He has had a magnificent time this Eid as a performer. His performances in both 'Bodh' and 'Je shohore taka ure' have made everyone speechless.







The viewers were greatly impressed by his performance in both of those. They also enjoyed his performance in 'Byanjonborno'. His other great performances this Eid include 'Girgiti' and 'Wish'. A sigh of relief was that we didn't have to endure another 'Jomoj' drama this Eid.





AfranNisho: No list of best actors in Bangladesh is complete without having the name AfranNisho in it. He has solidified his position as one of the best actors of this generation this Eid by performing in diverse roles and doing each role seamlessly which have gained a lot of success and positive reactions from the viewers. '





Iti, Maa' and 'Victim' these two telefilms have blown people's minds and Nisho has garnered a lot of praise and accolades from his fans. He also stretched his success in 'Nirbashon'. Though brief, his presence was felt greatly in 'Kano'. He also gained attention for his role in 'EkauEksho'.





Mehazabien Chowdhury: Undoubtedly the most famous actress currently, Mehazabiesn has surely pleased her viewers with multiple dramas this Eid season. Her performance in 'Kano' and 'Nirbashon' has garnered rave and fabulous feedback from the viewers. Viewers also praised her short film '23she Shrabon'. He also performed in the 'EkaiEksho' and 'Pranpriyo' which are leading the Youtube View count.





Tahsan Khan: He started as a romantic hero in Bangla dramas, but he is trying to take up new challenges. This Eid season the actor tried to break away from his typecast and ventured into different roles.







Some of them were truly remarkable. He garnered praise and positive feedback for his outstanding performance in 'Maa I miss you' and 'A Bitter Love Stroy' Also, his roles in 'Single' and 'Dekha Hobe' were noteworthy.





