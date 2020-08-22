FF Anwar Ali's 32nd death anniv today



Today marks the 32nd death anniversary of Dr Syed Anwar Ali, a freedom fighter and the first organizer of Shawdin Bangla Betar Kendra at Kalurghat in Chittagong.







This physician went to Agrabad Radio office on March 26, 1971 in a self driven pickup carrying his relatives, Chittagong Radio Announcer Kazi Hosneara, Electrical Engineers Ashiqul Islam and Dilip Chandra Das to broadcast "Bangabandhu's Declaration of Independence".





They found the Agrabad radio station is closed and then he went to high radio official's house, they refused to cooperate to open radio. Dr Syed Anwar started moving to Kalurghat radio broadcasting center.







On their way, he noticed some radio staffs were returning to their homes, he stopped the car and picked them up (Abul Kashem Sandeep, Abdus Salam and Belal Mohammad and others) in the back of pickup and went to Kalurghat. Radio Engineer mechanics and operators refused to open radio broadcasting center.







Then Dr. Syed Anwar Ali went alone a more further of Kalurghat to collect army (where he distributed lunch for them collected from his area as the soldiers fled away from Chittagong cantonment to save life), he along with army members went to the Kalurghat radio broadcasting center and found it locked again.







He again along with members of the army, picked up mechanics and operators of Kalurghat radio close to their homes and brought them to the broadcasting center to open. By naming Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, Dr Syed Anwar Ali read the "Declaration of Independence given by Bangabandhu" which was received by him in the morning.





This party under the leadership of Dr. Syed Anwar Ali took all these activities to propagate 'Bangabandhu's Declaration of Independence' from afternoon to night on March 26, 1971.Social events are not being organized due to the Covid 19. Visiting his grave, placing wreath and prayers will be held at Banani Graveyard today.





Leave Your Comments