'Aug-21 attack outcome of AL's masterplan'



BNP has alleged that the grisly August-21 grenade attack in 2004 was an outcome of the 'masterplan' of Awami League to make its political gains.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a discussion arranged by Dhaka district unit BNP at its Nayapaltan central office in memory of its former president Abdul Mannan.

Rizvi said, "We must say the incident of August 21 is a tragic one. Whoever carried it out they were wicked and criminals."







"Through implicating Tarique Rahman in that incident, the ruling party has exposed it was their masterplan and Sheikh Hasina knew about it," he further said.





He said though Tarique's name was not there in the charge-sheet of August-21 case placed during the army-backed caretaker government, the current government implicated him in the case by 'using' the court and law enforcers.





The BNP leader claimed that Traique's name was included in the supplementary chargesheet by the Awami League government out of political vengeance."The mystery of the incident still remains uncracked.





It'll be revealed only when a truly democratic government comes to power. If a proper investigation can be conducted, it'll become clear that the incident was part of a masterplan of Sheikh Hasina."





Leave Your Comments