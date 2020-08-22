'Govt to bring back fugitive killers of Aug 21'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the perpetrators of August 21, 2004 grenade attacks, including Tarique Rahman, would be brought back home to implement the court verdicts.







He was addressing a virtual discussion on Friday marking the 16th anniversary of August 21 grenade attacks at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "After the completion of trial procedures, the killers of August 21 who are staying abroad, especially Tarique Rahman, will be brought back home like the August 15 (1975) killers."







Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence.





Describing history as 'very cruel', Quader said the trial of those, who carried out the grenade attacks with the target to assassinate Bangabandhu's daughter and the then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina, has begun under the initiative of the premier.





The court has given historic verdicts in the cases filed over the gruesome grenade attacks and an appeal awaits disposal at the High Court, he added.





The AL general secretary said the soil, which was drenched with the blood of thousands of martyrs in 1971 Liberation War and blood of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in August 15, 1975 carnage, again saw grisly grenade attacks with the shedding of bloods of Awami League leaders-workers and innocent people as well on August 21, 2004.





Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina was the prime target of August 21 grenade attacks as the bullets of 1975 carnage returned as grenades in 2004, he added. "By the grace of Almighty, our loving leader Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped death in August 21 grenade attacks as the party leaders and workers had built a human shield to save her," he said.







