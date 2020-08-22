That day in London ...



Not many years ago, a retired deputy head of the BBC's Bengali Service gave a new twist to Bangladesh's history through a letter to The Guardian newspaper in London. He was responding to an article by Ian Jack on Bangladesh.







At this point, note what this Bengali gentleman had to say about Bangabandhu's arrival in London on January 8, 1972 following his release from Pakistani detention by the government of President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.On his arrival at Heathrow, said this long-time BBC broadcaster, Bangladesh's founding father was received by Apa Panth, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.







When Panth addressed Bangabandhu as 'His Excellency', Sheikh Mujibur Rahman appeared surprised. To all intents and purposes, he had thought that he had been freed by the Pakistan government after full regional autonomy had been granted to East Pakistan.







He had absolutely no idea, implied the veteran broadcaster, that Bangladesh had become a free country. And that was not all. This journalist also peddled the untruth that he was the first Bengali to meet Bangabandhu once the latter had checked in at London's Claridge's Hotel.





That letter in The Guardian is proof once again of the persistence with which Bangabandhu's detractors --and sometimes his followers -- have been trying to undermine his place in history through their imaginary tales and concocted stories. Let the record of Bangabandhu's arrival in London in January 1972 be set straight.





At Heathrow, the Father of the Nation, accompanied by his constitutional advisor Kamal Hossain and Hossain's family, was received by Ian Sutherland, a senior official at Britain's Foreign Office. Also on hand was the senior-most Bengali diplomat in London at the time, M.M. Rezaul Karim, along with his colleagues Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed Jaigirdar.





In his account of the day's events, Karim, now deceased, left behind a clear narrative that no one has questioned till now. Meanwhile, crowds of Bengalis began to gather before Claridges Hotel once word began to get around that Bangabandhu had arrived there.







Our veteran journalist happened to be one of many who turned up there.Hours later, Bangladesh's leader spoke at a crowded news conference at the hotel on the matter of his imprisonment in Pakistan and the manner of his release by the Bhutto administration.







Prior to the news conference, he had spoken to Prime Minister Edward Heath at 10 Downing Street and Opposition Leader Harold Wilson, who had motored down to Claridges to greet Bangladesh's founder-president. Bangabandhu had also spoken to Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and his family as well as Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi soon after stepping into Claridges.





His performance at the news conference was a clear demonstration of his command of the situation. Besides, his meetings with Bhutto between the end of December 1971 and his release on January 8, 1972 were crucial: Mujib was informed by Bhutto of the new realities in the subcontinent, of the fact that there was a government at work in Bangladesh.







The Pakistani leader wanted, though, guarantees from Bangabandhu that Bangladesh would maintain some kind of link, even a loose one, with Pakistan. Bangabandhu made no response.





And that is the story of January 1972. But when you seriously reflect on the many ways in which certain individuals have endlessly tried running Bangabandhu down, you cannot but be appalled at the depths to which they have gone to denigrate him. There are yet Bengalis whose sense of history and understanding of Bangabandhu's political career come across as pitiably poor.







In this country, we have had men, some of them well-known freedom fighters, who have gone around screaming their refusal to honor Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Bangabandhu. When they do that, you ask them a couple of questions: If you do not honor Bangabandhu, why did you join a war that was waged in his name? And, more significantly, when an entire nation calls him Bangabandhu, who gave you the right to deny him his place in our consciousness and in our history?





