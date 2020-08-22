Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla



Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that Bangladesh is always a priority country for India."For us, Bangladesh is always a priority country," Shringla was quoted by local media as saying when asked if Bangladesh will be given priority in getting COVID-19 vaccine produced by India.





Shringla visited Dhaka from August 18-19.On Tuesday, India and Bangladesh discussed ways to cooperate on containing the coronavirus pandemic, including on therapeutics and vaccine, sources said.





The two countries also discussed the revival of the economy in a post-pandemic world, sources added.The discussion took place during a meeting between Shringla and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





During the meeting, the two discussed security-related issues of mutual interest and proposal for the travel bubble for business, official and medical travel were also discussed, sources said.





They further said, "Areas of interest were enhancing connectivity, the revival of economy post-COVID, cooperation on COVID-19 assistance, including on therapeutics and vaccine, joint commemoration of Mujib Barsho (the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)."





Hasina expressed "gratefulness" regarding the supply of locomotives from India. Last month, the Indian Railways had handed over 10 broad-gauge (BG) diesel locomotives to Bangladesh."





A proposal for Joint Consultative Commission at Foreign Minister level to be convened virtually soon to oversee relationship, especially projects. Security-related issues of mutual interest were also discussed," sources said.











---ANI

