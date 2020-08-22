3 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for not having travel documents





Malaysian Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals at a roadblock at Jalan Napoh, Changlun, near Jitra for not having travel documents





A female private taxi driver was also arrested with them, reports the Star on Saturday.





Kubang Pasu OCPD Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said police stopped the vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman with the three men, aged between 30 and 36, inside at 5.10pm on Thursday.





“According to preliminary investigations, they were heading to Keteri, Perlis, from Sentul in Kuala Lumpur.“





The woman claimed she was asked by an acquaintance, a Bangladeshi man, to drive the three men to the location for a fee of RM450 per person,” he said in a statement.





He added that the woman, who claimed she had not received the payment, left Sentul with her passengers at 10am on Thursday.





He said the three men, who had been in the country for almost three years and had worked as labourers at construction sites and at furniture factories in Kuala Lumpur, had fake work permit cards and were going to Perlis to look for new jobs.





He said the woman, who had no prior criminal record, was remanded for 28 days to facilitate the investigation under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.“The three foreigners are on a 14-day remand for investigations under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for staying in the country without travel documents, ” he said.

