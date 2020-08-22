Mymensingh road crashes leave 8 dead





Eight people were killed in separate road crashes in Bhaluka and Nandail upazilas of Mymensingh district Saturday morning.





Six people were killed as a bus rammed a private car on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of Bhaluka Degree College in the morning.





The victims included two women and a minor child.





However, the details about the deceased could not be known yet.





Officer-in-charge of Bhaluka, said the Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Imam Paribahan’ hit the private car while the bus was taking u-turn around 7:45 am, leaving the six people dead on the spot.





On information, police and fire service members recovered the bodies.





Meanwhile, two cattle traders Saidul, 42, and Mostakim, hailing from Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj district, were killed as a truck hit another one in Jashora area of Nandail upazila around 6am.





Monsur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station, said the accident took place when the cattle- laden truck from Roumari hit another stationary truck on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj regional road, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured.





The injured died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.









