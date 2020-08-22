Light to moderate rain likely over country





Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain across the country in next 24 hours starting from 6am today.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





The well marked low over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas now lies over West Madhya Pradesh in India and adjoining areas. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajastan, centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, Gangetic west Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.





One of its associated troughs extends up to Northeast Bay.





Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.





Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 32.6 degree Celsius at Srimangal and today’s minimum temperature was recorded 24.3 degree Celsius at Sitakunda.





Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 88 millimeters (mm) in Jashore.

