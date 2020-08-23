Diner Sheshe





"I celebrated my 16th birthday at an orphanage in the city. I was on my period at the time, so when I used the bathroom I was absolutely shocked at the condition it was in! The light and flush didn't work, the floor was filthy and the stench was horrid.





How were menstruating girls in the orphanage managing in such horrific conditions? When I raised my concerns to the founder, he told me that people only donated books and stationery, and they hardly received any money to look after menstrual needs.







As they never had sanitary pads, they would use their old clothes, leftover paper from Arts & Crafts class, and sometimes even used mud to soak up the flow! I left the orphanage that day in a state of complete shock. Over the next few days, I couldn't get that image of that dirty bathroom out of my head, and decided to do something. I started a crowdfund campaign where I raised close to 4 lakhs, and spoke to gynaecologists across the city.







I then conducted a workshop on menstrual health at the orphanage and handed out 15,000 sanitary pads for the girls to use over the next 6 months. My 10th board exams were going to start the following week, so it was hectic, but I knew that if I didn't do anything, those girls would continue to suffer.







That summer I started my own organization- RutuChakra, the sanskrit translation for menstrual cycle. Our aim was simple- to conduct workshops, spread awareness about menstrual health and distribute menstrual products.







In our workshops, we focused on making students comfortable to talk about periods and dispelling myths. But, the bigger problem we faced was that schools didn't want boys to attend our workshops; especially in rural areas. They feared that it would make the boys 'overly curious' about female sexuality.







But it was important to educate them- I remember, one of my classmates who thought that menstruation was just girls getting hurt on their vagina asked me why we 'don't just wear a bandaid!'One time, at a workshop in a government school with 150 girls, when we asked how many of them would tell the men in their family that they attended a menstrual health workshop, just five raised their hands. (excerpt)

Humans of Bombay, Fb

