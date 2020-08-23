Call to reduce disaster risk in urban areas

Speakers addressing a workshop titled 'Risk Reduction Action and Contingency Plan Validation' at Padakkhep conference room at Adabar in the capital on Saturday. -AA



Speakers have emphasized on taking necessary steps for making disaster-resilient cities for reducing the losses of lives and properties during any disaster in urban areas. Disasters like earthquakes, fire, and water-logging can strike our cities anytime. We have to be prepared to tackle it effectively, they said, underscoring on urban risk assessment.





Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation toward urbanization at a remarkable pace. With its rapid urbanization has also come drastic increase vulnerability and potential for disasters in the urban areas, they said.





Disaster impacts include loss of possessions and damage to assets, damage to infrastructure, impact on children and school closure, impact on women, and extreme poor. They called for integrating disaster risk reduction into the country's development programs and initiating activities that increase disaster resilience.





They remarked while addressing a workshop titled 'Risk Reduction Action and Contingency Plan Validation' at Padakkhep conference room at Adabar in the capital on Saturday. "We cannot eradicate disaster, but we can deal it effectively with preparedness. So, there is no alternative to preparedness for reducing the casualties. We have to create a suitable atmosphere for living".





Community Participation and Development (CPD) in association with Save the Children, funded by European Union Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO), and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) jointly organized the event. Disaster Management Plan (RRAP & CP), developed through Urban Risk Assessment (URA), was validated at the workshop.Abul Kashem, councilor of Ward No. 30 of DNCC, attended it as the chief guest.







Alamgir Hossain, Baby Akhter, and Kaji Md. Faruk, members of the Disaster Management Committee of No. 30 ward of DNCC, spoke at the event, which was moderated by Fazlul Hoque, project coordinator of CPD.Community volunteers and members of Disaster Management Committee of Ward No. 29 and 30 of DNCC, also attended the program.





Leave Your Comments