COVID-19: A young engineer stands by distressed people



The whole world has come to a standstill due the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Bangladesh has also been hit hard due to the global pandemic. Poverty-stricken people in the country are in distress.







Lower middle class people are also the worst sufferers during the crisis. Country’s economy has been ravaged. It is not possible only for the government to tackle the situation. All should work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.







It is heartening that people from different professions have come forward to assist the distressed people realizing their sufferings. For instance, Jyortirmoy Dhar, a young engineer in Chattogram, has stood beside the corona-hit people with foods.







His humanitarian works during the pandemic have gone viral on social media. Jyortirmoy has been relentlessly providing food items to people, whoare in miserable condition due to the corona pandemic. Some 3,500 families have already get food aid from him.







Jyotirmoy Dhar distributed Iftar and Sehri among 20,000 people during the month of Ramadan. He has provided food assistance to jobless journalists and employees engaged in the media in Chattogram.







He also extended a helping hand to the volunteers engaged in the burial of those who died of coronavirus infection. Orphanages have also got assistance from Jyotirmoy during the corona crisis.







At present, Jotirmoy is working as a member of the Oxygen Cylinder Support Team of Youth Red Crescent Chittagong. He is regularly providing nutritious fruits, drinking water and medicines to the Corona affected patients free of cost.





On 24th of July 2020 Engineer Jyotirmoy and Nafisa Anjum Khan, a noble volunteer from Dhaka, distributed exceptional Eid gifts to 100 unemployed people in Chittagong Besides, Jyotirmoy is in the field as a relief worker in Chittagong, a voluntary organization run by prominent journalist Tushar Abdullah.







He has extended a helping hand not only to Chittagong but also to many families in Dhaka city through Nafisa Anjum Khan, a noble volunteer from Dhaka. Like the scent of perfume spreads quickly through air, smile on a human face is pervasive similarly. After delivering each package of food stuff, wide smile on receiver's face instantly infuse happiness in Jyotirmoy. "





I wish I could help the whole 170 million people of the country," thinks Jyotirmoy after seeing the grateful smiles on their faces. Finding joy in aiding fellow humans is an intrinsic quality of her. He likes to help with whatever He can afford and he has been doing this for quite some time now.





