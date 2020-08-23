Agrani Bank customers can enjoy banking service thru bKash

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht, managing director and CEO Md Shams ul Islam, bKash chief executive officer Kamal Qadir along with other high officials from the both sides were speaking a virtual program to launch Ag



Agrani Bank Limited partnered with bKash, a leading mobile financial service provider, to launch this two-way instant fund transfer facility on Thursday.







Any Agrani Bank client under this service would be able to make transaction round the clock using the bKash app in some phases with ease and comfort through incorporating the clients information while the clients would get Tk100 cash back in case of over Tk500 transaction.





As a result, more than 10 million customers of Agrani Bank can experience seamless, secure, time saving and cost effective banking services 24/7 from anywhere of the country. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the service through a virtual event on Thursday.







Financial Institution Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam, Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal spoke at the virtual program as the special guests. Agrani Bank Ltd managing director and CEO Md Shams ul Islam, bKash chief executive officer Kamal Qadir and chief commercial officer Mizanur Rashid were also connected.





Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister stressed on developing a common platform comprising the state-owned commercial banks, private banks and other institutions concerned to widen the coverage of digital financial inclusion in the country for further success in the sector. Agrani Bank Ltd Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht said that this initiative is very significant as it has brought the confidence of the banking sector in the forefront.





He said despite many adversities and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Agrani Bank has received around Taka 3,500 crore remittances in July. "I hope this two-way digital integration will help to give a thrust to the growth of inward remittance and low-cost deposit," he added.





Agrani Bank managing director and CEO Shams ul Islam said the countrywide around one crore clients of the Bank from 958 branches and 400 agent banking would be able to make transaction anytime as per their need through this initiative. bKash CEO Kamal Qadir said this initiative has been made possible due to the time befitting regulations of the Bangladesh Bank, strong political will of the government and lastly sincere efforts of the Agrani Bank and bKash.





Through the add money feature, any client can bring money to bKash account from his or her Agrani Bank account and thus could pay utility bills, make various kinds of payments, recharge mobiles, purchase tickets, send money or make cash outs.Besides, through the transfer money feature, the clients can deposit the installments of DPS or loans, deposit money in their accounts.







