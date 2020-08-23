Pattinson's 'The Batman' resumes production in September



'Tenet' star Robert Pattinson will be back for shooting 'The Batman' movie in early September at Warner Bros. Studios in UK.The comic book adventure was roughly seven weeks into production when filming had to be halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'The Batman,' which is said to be a grittier and more realistic take on the Dark Knight mythos, has approximately three months of material left to shoot. It could potentially be wrapped by the end of 2020.





Robert Pattinson told GQ in May that he has been holed up in London during the COVID-19 shutdown. Other cast members have also been waiting in the UK during the pandemic or are expected to begin making their way back to the country soon. 'The Batman' will be released in theaters on Oct 1, 2021.

Leave Your Comments