Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2



Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2.Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album's artwork.Dedicating it to her fans she captioned the image: "This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you; 'THE RARITIES' album is out October 2."





The singer has been in the industry for about three decades and has given multiple hits like Hero, We belong together and All I want for Christmas. Carey's last album was Caution in 2018. Apart from music, she has been busy with her memoir "The Meaning Of Mariah Carey".





Leave Your Comments