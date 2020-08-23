Joy Shahriar's 'Chhuto'



Joy Shahriar's new song 'Chhuto' has been released recently. The words and melody of the song have been composed by the artiste himself. The music was composed by PavelArin. The song of this song released from Ajob Records has been released on Joy Shahriar's own YouTube channel.





The song is produced by AjobKarkhana and directed by Borno Chakraborty. Edited and color arranged by Joy Shahriar. Regarding this Joy Shahriar said, "The audio of this song was released in 2013. As a single, I released the song on various national and international online platforms.







At that time, everyone called me crazy. Publishing a song online again. That's what I understood at the time when I saw the international market, and this song is my first solo song, so I have a different passion for it from my own label, Ajob Records. I hope everyone will like my 'Chhuto'."





