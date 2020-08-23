Return of Sarika Sabrin with 'Hridoye Kolahol'



Sarika has had a long case of coming on and off in terms of shooting and showing up on screen! When she came again, she was accused of various things. However, more allegations have been put forth against her for hanging the schedule. Yet, her love for showbiz is strong. She comes back here again and again. After Eid, actress Sarika returned again after a long time.





She recently appeared in a drama titled 'HridoyeKolahol' on August 9 and 10 and has joined the shooting. The play, co-directed by SK Shuvo and Shafiqul Islam, will be released on a private TV channel soon, the directors said. The drama is composed by AyonChowdhury.





As can be seen in the story, Alik's job changing has become like an addiction. The reason for this is not being able to adapt. And he is reluctant to accept any corruption or inconsistency in the office.







But Rini, who is studying at the university, cannot accept such a hot headed decision of Alik.Rini and Alik continue to quarrel over this. Rini believes that the most vital creation of emotion is strife. But there is one of them.







This transformation cannot be delayed. It is from this belief that their relationship has a depth.Poets and writers have done a lot of research on love and affection and have given up on analyzing its interpretation. That's what Rini believes in it.







But Alik believes that a rose can solve many problems of love. With such a story of love and feelings, 'HridoyeKolahol' continues to move forward.SayeedZamanShaon, Shishir, BrishtiRahman and many others have also acted with Sarikar in the drama. The drama will soon be aired on a private TV channel.





Leave Your Comments