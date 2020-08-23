Farooque getting better gradually



Veteran actor Farooque from the big screen has been sick since August 16. Later on August 18, he had to be admitted to United Hospital due to high fever which showed no sign of remission.







His wife had confirmed this matter to Bangladesh Post and said that he had been suffering from high fever. She also asked for people to pray for the quick recovery of the veteran actor.





Yesterday when contacted Farooque he said to Bangladesh Post, "My fever was not going down for two straight days and it was high in the ranges of constantly being in 104 to 105 degrees.







At first we thought that I had contracted the coronavirus. But upon getting tested twice the results came negative both times. I am doing a bit better than before and hopefully will be able to get back on my feet very soon. I extend my gratitude to all those who prayed for my wellbeing."





Farooque was born on 18 August 1948 in Dhaka. He made his acting debut in 1971 in the film 'Jalchhobi' directed by H. Akbar. He has acted in more than a hundred films throughout his career.







He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for Lathial. And in 2016 he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Farooque is one of the most successful heroes in the history of Bangladeshi cinema, has been serving as a Member of Parliament since 2018.

