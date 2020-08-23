SI Tutul tests positive for coronavirus



Popular singer-composer S I Tutul has tested positive for COVID-19. From his official Facebook page, Tutul posted on Friday that he took the test three days ago. The test result came out positive, and he is in isolation at his own residence, reports UNB.





"I don't know if I will pass this test from the Almighty. I am very much indebted to every one of you. Please pray for me, and pardon my every mistake.Every time, I pray for everyone in my prayers.Please stay safe and stay well. May the Almighty pardon us and keep us safe," Tutul wrote from his official page on Friday.





Starting his career as one of the founding members of iconic Bangladeshi rock band LRB, Tutul is a well-respected musician who has made a name for himself doing film and television scores also. He has composed and sung more than 500 film playbacks and drama songs.





His popular songs include 'Keu PremKore', 'Jay Din, Jay Ekaki', 'Jay Ki ChheraBukerPanjor', 'Dhrubotara', 'EklaEklaLage' etc. Tutul is also the front man of his band 'Dhrubotara', formerly known as 'Face to Face' which he founded in 2005.





