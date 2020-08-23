BHF to sit Tuesday to discuss with premier league



Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will again sit on Tuesday to discuss about the Premier League issue, BSS report.







"We have decided to sit again on Tuesday to discuss with the premier league …… we informally ourselves sat on Thursday last, but there was no final decision came out in our last meeting," the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf told BSS on Saturday.





There are some issues which have to discuss in the meeting and then we'll communicate to the clubs, he added. Replying to a question, Yousuf said they are moving forward with an aim to arrange the Premier league in either October or November.





The Premier Hockey League was scheduled to start in February last, but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was not possible for BHF to arrange the league.Yousuf also said they earlier sent letters to the participating clubs to take part in the league but the clubs did not show their interest to play due to Covid-19 situation.

Leave Your Comments