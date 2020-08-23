Pacer Rubel starts individual practice

Bangladesh experienced pacer Rubel Hossain talking to media. -Collected



With Sri Lanka series is nearing, most of the Tigers' pacers have already joined individual training organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Experienced pacer Rubel Hossain who missed the first three phases of the ongoing individual training has finally started training on Saturday as the fourth phase of the individual practice began on Saturday at different venues across the country.





Rubel did not bowl but he was busy at gym session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. He also spent running session despite rain. Apart from Rubel, other two pacers Taskin and Al Amin also came in Mirpur on Saturday.







Among batters, Shadman Islam, Mominul, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Soumya, Mithun and ODI captain Tamim did batting practice as per schedule on Saturday.







Pacer Rubel was last seen for national jersy during Pakistan tour in February. He was however dropped in Zimbabwe series at home. But he is always a strong candidate in Bangladesh pace attack. Even Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu recently hinted experienced players would be given priority for upcoming Sri Lanka series.





Bangladesh played an international fixture for the last time back in March. Now, the Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in last week of September for their first three-match Test series in six years which will take place from October 24 at Colombo. BCB is expected to announce the squad for Sri Lanka tour in early September.





The deadly outbreak of the virus has caused the postponement of at least 14 international games of Bangladesh including two home series against Australia and New Zealand and away series against Ireland. However, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka boards agreed to play the series in October-November, which was initially scheduled to be played in July-August.





(BCB) recently announced all of the 38 players, who will be in the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka bound national team must undergo COVID-19 test thrice before heading to the Island nation.





The squad though will be 15-member, BCB will conduct the test of the so many players in a bid to avoid to run out of the options. Since March, all of the cricketers were stuck at home before starting an individual training programme before the Eid, which is still going on.





The High Performance team will also travel with the national team and play some matches together to help Mominul Haque and company for better practice. The sample of the players will be collected from the home.







The players had a good chance to keep playing cricket in the domestic event, but the Covid-19 situation forced them not to do so. The Dhaka Premeir Division Cricket League, country's most prestigious event, is also on hold due to the deadly virus.







Leave Your Comments