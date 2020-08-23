Six killed in Mymensingh road crash



At least six people, including four members of a family from Gazipur's Joydebpur, have been killed after a bus rammed into a car in Mymensingh.The accident occurred on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of Bhaluka Degree College round 8:30am Saturday, according to the fire service.





The victims included two women and a minor child. They are Hasina Begum, 30, her sister Nazma Begum, 26, son Hasibul Hasan, 8, mother-in-law Jannati Begum, 60, their neighbour Billal Hossain, 41 and driver Monir Hossain, 50. The car was about to make a U-turn near the Bhaluka Degree College when a Dhaka-bound Imam Paribahan bus slammed into the vehicle, said Al Noman, senior station officer of the fire service.



