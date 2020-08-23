Published:  03:07 AM, 23 August 2020 Last Update: 03:08 AM, 23 August 2020

Six killed in Mymensingh road crash

Six killed in Mymensingh road crash

At least six people, including four members of a family from Gazipur's Joydebpur, have been killed after a bus rammed into a car in Mymensingh.The accident occurred on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of Bhaluka Degree College round 8:30am Saturday, according to the fire service.

The victims included two women and a minor child. They are Hasina Begum, 30, her sister Nazma Begum, 26, son Hasibul Hasan, 8, mother-in-law Jannati Begum, 60, their neighbour Billal Hossain, 41 and driver Monir Hossain, 50.  The car was about to make a U-turn near the Bhaluka Degree College when a Dhaka-bound Imam Paribahan bus slammed into the vehicle, said Al Noman, senior station officer of the fire service.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Back Page

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »