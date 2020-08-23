'Law-and-order situation collapses'



Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain has alleged that the law-and-order situation in the country has completely 'collapsed' as some police members have turned monsters for being 'used in unethical' activities.He was addressing a meeting of the party's convening committee through internet on Saturday.





Referring to the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan at Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, Dr Kamal, said, "It has exposed that some members of the police have become monsters for politicization and using them in immoral acts, including extrajudicial killings and vote robbery." He said people are now living in a state of helplessness in the current situation of the country. "





On one hand, people are dying from corona and the government is pampering corruption regarding corona, on the other hand."Dr Kamal also alleged that the government is not taking proper action against those indulging in corruption.





