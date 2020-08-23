AL planted the 'venom tree', says BNP



BNP has alleged that it is Awami League, not BNP, which has planted the 'venom tree of corruption' in Bangladesh.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while speaking at a milad mahfil-cum discussion arranged by Jatiyatabadi Matsyajibi Dal at the party's Naypaltan central office on Saturday seeking the eternal peace of the departed souls of the leaders of BNP and its associate bodies died recently.







Rizvi said, "People like (Laxmipur MP) Papul and Mohammad Shahed are coming out of Awami League's vanity bags and suitcases. Bangladesh Bank's Tk 800 crore is also coming out of their cupboards."







He said, "In the 12 years of your rule, over 50 casinos have been built in Dhaka city. Their owners are all very close to you (PM). So, you planted that venom tree which is producing fruits like Samrat, Shamim, Shahed, Papiya and other corrupt elements."





On Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the last BNP government planted the venom tree of corruption and Bangladesh is now bearing the brunt of it.Protesting the Prime Minister's comment, Rizvi said the ruling party is blaming BNP to hide their 'misdeeds' and mislead people.







Leave Your Comments