'State machinery was abused in Aug 21 attacks'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the state machinery was abused under an orchestrated plan in launching the gruesome grenade attacks on August 21, 2004.





He was addressing a regular views-exchange with Rajshahi road zone officials through videoconferencing from his official residence in the city on Saturday.





Qauder, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "In continuation of the August 15 (1975) carnage, the grenade attacks were carried out in a planned way to assassinate Deshratna Sheikh Hasina."







BNP is now out to distort the incident of August 21 grenade attacks, which is clear like daylight, by terming it an accident, he further said.





He said various documents and statements of Mufti Hannan, kingpin of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami, revealed who perpetrated the grisly attacks and who held meetings to lunch it.





The attacks were carried out under the directives from Hawa Bhaban, the alternative power house of the then BNP government, and BNP's top leadership knew everything about the blue print, he added.







