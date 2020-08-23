Sculptor Mrinal Haque dies

Famed sculptor Mrinal Haque working on his creations. -File photo



Renowned sculptor Mrinal Haque has passed away at the age of 62. He breathed his last at his Gulshan residence in the capital at around 2 am on Saturday, said family sources.







He had been suffering from various health complications, including diabetes. He suffered from low sugar and oxygen levels.Mrinal was born in Rajshahi in 1958. He got admitted to Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts in 1977. He earned his master's degree in 1984.





He went to the United States in 1995 and came back to his motherland in 2002. He earned fame for various monumental sculptures and murals in both home and abroad, including 'Balaka' at Motijheel in the capital; the 'Golden Jubilee Tower' marking Rajshahi University's Golden Jubilee; mosaic paintings, sculptures and murals in New York City at the United States and more.





An exhibition of his works, encompassing the themes of the Liberation War, was held at the Consulate of Bangladesh in New York City in celebration of the 28th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, according to his website.Mrinal's sculptures, mosaic paintings and murals can be found in many locations, including the gardens and streets of Jackson Heights in Queens, New York.





New York City Transit Authority had appointed him for several years for the creation of mosaics. His works were exhibited in 30 countries. He was featured twice in Osaka Bi-annual Art and Sculpture Exhibition in Japan and then again in France and India.





He held five solo exhibitions in Bangladesh, Singapore and Malaysia and many exhibitions in China. He was a seven-time participant of the Asian Bi-annual Art Exhibition. He also took part in the National Art Exhibition fourteen times and the National Sculpture Exhibition of Bangladesh seven times, according to his website.





Mrinal created a celebrity gallery in Gulshan filled with the sculptures of famous people. He later started rebuilding them in the face of criticism over the 'distorted' looks of many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi.





In 2016, a statue titled 'Lady Justice,' built by Mrinal, was erected in the Supreme Court premises. Afterwards, several Islamic organizations, including Hifazat-e-Islam, called for the removal of the sculpture.The statue was removed from the front of the main building of the top court in 2017 and placed behind the Annex Building.





Leave Your Comments