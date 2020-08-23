Covid pandemic could last for another two years: WHO



The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine, reports Reuters.





The WHO has always been cautious about giving estimates on how quickly the pandemic can be dealt with while there is no proven vaccine. Tedros said the 1918 Spanish flu "took two years to stop".





"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.





"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. "So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years."







He urged "national unity" and "global solidarity". "That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine."





More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said the Balkans region is a 'hotspot' for coronavirus amid mounting speculation Croatia could be added to the UK's quarantine travel list.





The WHO said the Balkans have been a 'concern of ours since early June' because of an increase in case numbers as it urged the region to impose additional measures to 'nip transmission in the bud'.The comments are likely to fuel fears that ministers will add Croatia to the Government's travel 'red list' before the weekend.







